#NeverForget ~~ 911 IN TOONS

September 11, 2017 at 12:56 (Associate Post, Cartoons, In Memoriam)

In memory of all the innocent victims …

A timely quote …

“In the 80’s they used to blame Russians for everything. Now they blame the Muslims. In the near future they will blame both”

Images by Carlos Latuff

Chile also remembers

Chile also remembers (Click on link)

