NeverForget ~~ 911 IN TOONS

A timely quote …
“In the 80’s they used to blame Russians for everything. Now they blame the Muslims. In the near future they will blame both”
Images by Carlos Latuff
*
*
*
*
JOHN CHUCKMAN said,
September 11, 2017 at 18:47
Never forget what?
To this day we do not have a proper explanation of what happened.
We know this much, the official story, for whatever reasons, is not accurate at all.
