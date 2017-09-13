IN PHOTOS ~~ SUPPORT FOR ‘THE DREAMERS’ CONTINUES TO GROW

On Sept 9th, once again, 4,000 DACA demonstrators flooded New York City’s Columbus Circle across from Trump’s International Hotel.
Photos © by Bud Korotzer
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
