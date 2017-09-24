MIXED BAG OF TOONS FOR A MIXED UP WORLD

September 24, 2017 at 10:34 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Corrupt Politics)

El mundo está loco, loco, loco 

It´s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

All images by Carlos Latuff

North Korea says it will use nukes ONLY in self-defense – will Trump push their button?

*

*

Erdogan at United Nations

*

Temer at the UN … BRAZIL IS NOT FOR SALE!

*

UN Chief Confirms Myanmar Crackdown On Rohingya Is ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

*

Israeli support for Myanmar is the natural alliance of regimes based on ethnic supremacy

Stop Israel from selling weapons to the regime of Myanmar!

Sign petition HERE

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: