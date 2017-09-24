MIXED BAG OF TOONS FOR A MIXED UP WORLD
September 24, 2017 at 10:34 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Corrupt Politics)
El mundo está loco, loco, loco
It´s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
All images by Carlos Latuff
North Korea says it will use nukes ONLY in self-defense – will Trump push their button?
*
*
Erdogan at United Nations
*
Temer at the UN … BRAZIL IS NOT FOR SALE!
*
UN Chief Confirms Myanmar Crackdown On Rohingya Is ‘Ethnic Cleansing’
*
Israeli support for Myanmar is the natural alliance of regimes based on ethnic supremacy
Stop Israel from selling weapons to the regime of Myanmar!
Sign petition HERE
