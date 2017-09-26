ANOTHER MIXED BAG OF TOONS AND IMAGES FOR A MIXED UP WORLD

September 26, 2017 at 11:18 (Cartoons, Corrupt Politics, Irony, Israel)

*

Jeff Koterba, Omaha World Herald

*

Kneeling for LIBERTY

*

Today in American sports… We salute the athletes who took a knee.
Reminiscent of prayer, like in this photo of MLK and Ralph Abernathy, prior to going to jail in Selma, Alabama. Much more will be asked of us in the coming months.

*

Latuff added the following …

With 40 years of soft war against Iran, will Trump finally be the president to send Americans to die in an Israeli war?

*

Waterboarding Liberty

Where your tax dollars go …

*

*

*

Bottom line is …

Whatever you allow the Government to do to others 🤔 it will eventually do to you DUMBASS

