BROWN-NOSING THE ISRAEL LOBBY

The Systematic Brown-Nosing of the Israel Lobby!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English translation by Milena Rampoldi

Now that we are in the final run-up to one of the most boring and dirty election campaigns in Germany, fired by Islamophobic “nationalist” slogans by the AFD politician Gauland and copied by numerous other party campaigners, we should re-evaluate the reality of Germany.

Yes, Muslims and Islam are part of Germany, but so is freedom of opinion and Basic Law!

In reality, the protection of such freedoms of opinion by Basic Law, has been suspended by the pro-Israel lobby with by politicians from all parties brown-nosing Israel when the subject concerns the illegal occupation and settlement policies of the Netanyahu regime.

It is not Anti-Semitic to support the legitimate Palestinian struggle for freedom or to claim the right to boycott the “Jewish State” because it is a legitimate form of legal and non-violent resistance by that civil society with the BDS campaign — founded 12 years ago — being an important movement increasingly backed by people all over the world. (1)

The reason why the “Jewish State”, its supporters, and brown-nosing friends strongly oppose BDS is because they more than anything else fear this peaceful and powerful movement which represents the truth. So while they spend their Shekels and US-dollars in counter campaigns, the truth remains the truth, facts remain irrefutable, and money alone cannot forever quash the irrefutable truth.

Following the total failure of all so-called “peace negotiations” which only served to increase the suffering, displacement, denigration, and sorrow of the Palestinian people, it is time for everyone to support the boycott of the “Jewish State of Occupation.”

When it is about imposing U.S. boycotts against Russia, Iran, Venezuela or Cuba, our politicians couldn’t care less and do not share our concerns. We all know how important and effective the boycott was in Apartheid in South Africa where it is acknowledged by former activists that the inhumanity of the Apartheid Jewish State is much worse. (2)

Do democratic citizens have to tolerate accusations of being racists or anti-Semites by politicians only because they are legally and ethically struggling for the right of Palestinians to self-determination; because they condemn the occupation of Palestine which international law regards as illegal; and because they do so within the parameters of civil law? The answer must be an emphatic “NO” because Zionism is a racist and inhumane ideology that has been calling for the denigration and displacement of the Palestinian people since the foundation of the State of Israel. Anti-Zionism on the other hand is a democratic and humane response to this form of racism.

Can Germans vote for parties and politicians who feel obliged to support campaigns for the “new Anti-Semitism,” which is a philo-Semitism backing Israel’s illegal occupation? Can Germans vote for politicians who remain silent when they see how speakers, journalists, and professors in Germany are prevented from participating in conferences and events, or are banned from speaking about the almost seventy years of illegal occupation of Palestine which began with the Nakba, or “Catastrophe?” This is not just disrespectful, it is also anti-democratic and unworthy of the so-called “community of values” repeatedly referred to by our politicians.

In the meantime, the determined opposition to the alleged anti-Semitism has become an opposition by politicians and pro-Israel lobby to any kind of criticism of Israel.

Imagery of the enemy helps to close their own ranks!

I would have been happy to see the zeal of German election campaigners in the Social Party, when it was about the exclusion of Tilo Sarrazin from the party after his racist affirmations, and his unbearable and un-scientific books; but unfortunately I missed this zeal. My gloomy forecast is that any “Israel critic“ will be excluded in a blaze of publicity as an alleged anti-Semite, while an Islamophobic racist will not. This is an election campaign in the epoch of islamophobia! (3)

I am really concerned by the fact that in the meantime all parties focus on the “distraction” tactic of anti-Semitism. This tactic omits focussing on the real, latent “anti-Semitism” because the concept is used in general terms against critics of Israel. And this is what the pro-Israel lobby wants, because it fully aware that it is not about “anti-Semitism,” but about the legitimate struggle for a Palestine free of illegal Israeli occupation.

Is it not surprising that right-wing parties like the AfD in Germany or its “friends” in Austria, Hungary, France, and Belgium feel attached to the racists in the “Jewish Apartheid State.” What is particularly terrifying for me is fact that so many Jewish citizens vote for right-wing parties, and that a Jewish AfD candidate — with a leading position within the Jewish community — was presented in my Bundesland Baden-Wurttemberg which confirmed that all such parties regard the “Jewish State” is a racist model whose unethical politicians consciously exploit Judaism to commit crimes against humanity! Let us not forget that almost the whole Jewish-Israeli population has voted for this racist state terror regime. Instead of being boycotted by allegedly free and democratic states, Apartheid Israel instead receives many expressions of solidarity, and in particular from Germany!

Israel’s ethnic cleansing in Palestine has now also been exported to Myanmar with the supply of Israeli weapons with such activity becoming part of the “war on terror” soundbite that permits the perpetration of all kinds of crime with impunity.

Is Israel to become a model? Yes, if Germany wants to be associated with exclusion, displacement, land grabbing, genocide, and even ethnic cleansing. The Israelisation of Germany must be stopped. The “Jewish State” even shows its racist face with regards to the treatment of refugees whilst Jewish citizens from all over the world are “welcome” to the empire “given them by God” to the exclusion of the Palestinian people who are not even allowed the right to return to their old homeland. Has a German party ever shown any real interest in this?

While the alleged “Muslim anti-Semitism” and the danger of Islam are constantly denounced, Judaic extremism remains unpunished.

While demonstrations of Palestinians against the genocide in Gaza are denigrated as anti-Semitic because of shouts like “Baby Murdering Israel” despite the fact that many innocent and defenceless children are murdered with even whole families being eliminated by the “Jewish defence soldiers.” Meanwhile pro-Israel lobby groups supported by Jewish officials and brown-nosing politicians of all parties express their solidarity with the “Jewish occupiers’ state.” Is this fact compatible with the basic law? Is voting for such politicians and parties morally acceptable?

When a couple of days ago in Cologne thousands of Kurds demonstrated for an independent Kurdish State, the PKK claimed having freed Öcalan, Turkey felt affronted and summoned the German ambassador! Imagine the opposite: Thousands of Palestinians – what a wonderful idea – demonstrate in a big German city for the freedom of Palestine, a Palestinian State, and the liberation of Marwan Barghouti, serving multiple life sentences in Israeli prison. What would happen? How would the Netanyahu regime react?

*

If, as was recently the case, the Israel regime interferes in the German election campaign, this is not a problem at all. And even the illegal occupation of Palestine, the propagandistic appearances of Israeli Presidents or, as was recently the case, special interferences by the Israeli President with Chancellor Merkel because of the still pending U-boat supplies.

*

But woe to Turkish politicians if they try to interfere. Then it is a completely different matter . . .

If the “Jewish State” as a nuclear power attacks Syria; prepares potentially aggressive manoeuvres against Hezbollah, Lebanon or Syria; and violates the sovereign airspace of those countries, then it is certain that such activities will not be mentioned during German election campaign.

*

However when Russia responds to aggressive NATO manoeuvres directly on its border, this is immediately presented as a threat of war. In the pseudo-duels of German election campaigns no real problems are discussed such as the increase in military expenditures, the delivery of weapons into regions of crisis, and the arming of Kurds in Northern Iraq?

What about Ramstein and the U.S., who have been delivering arms to Syrian Jihadists for years now. The German Federal Government pretended not to know anything about such events, in which U.S. authorities allegedly violated German Law. What kind of government is this if it gives U.S. law precedence over that of Germany by supporting regime changes originating from German territory? (4)

The housing shortage, a basic income pension, pensions and fiscal policy are not discussed at all in TV programs with “invited” guests who are chosen to ask a couple of nice questions. Nobody asks about the Turkey bashing, islamophobia, occupation in Palestine, Russia bashing, separation between Church and State, influence of religions on our economic life, like the offer to open shops on Sunday or other matters endangering the “well-being election campaign.”

*

And this way the more than unbearable election campaign of rushing “self-exposers” from parties goes on, and sometimes it is not far away from the matters of the right-wing party AfD!

It would be useful if together we could prevent the AfD of Gauland from entering the German Bundestag! (5)

For sure, next Sunday will come wither without surprises, so let us pay attention for whom to vote. Let us penalise the politicians and parties brown-nosing the pro-Israel Lobby!

Finally I would like to let Judith Butler speak in my name:

“If I have succeeded in showing that one can fall back on the criticism of state violence, the colonial oppression of population groups, the expulsion and expropriation of Jewish sources, then I can show at the same time that a Jewish criticism of Israel is at least possible, if not ethical.”

