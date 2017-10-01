TRUTH, JUSTICE AND THE PALESTINIAN WAY

A poem about Truth and other thoughts from Palestine

TRUTHS

By Mazin Qumsiyeh

Truths became fragile outcasts

drowned refugees denied even their pasts

or those refugees silenced

by Zionist media murdered

Orphaned and denied futures

Tortured and robbed of cultures

kept behind ghetto walls

taboo subjects in conference halls

truths sinking?

rapidly shrinking?

becoming nameless?

faceless

powerless

mentionless

lies multiply?

occupy

people’s minds

flash that blinds

polarising

colonizing

calcified hearts

broken in parts

Standing with the persecuted truths

we are hunted by mean untruths

But it is our solemn option

to offer orphan truths’ adoption

Though numerous… all lies end

Truths return and never bend

truths humble and meek but remain here

loud for those who want or wish to hear

you can see them, hear them, taste them

feel them and know them

In helping a hungry child smile

in walking the extra mile

in a shared simple meal

in every emotion we feel

in a sparkle in a student’s eye

in the pain that we cry

in a lover’s embrace

in a friend’s grace

in generous giving

in gracious receiving

in never tiring

of true loving

*

I wish that the US and the Western governments take care of their people in need. Instead of legislating to help Puerto Rico, the Israeli occupied US Congress is trying to be an even more obedient "house slave" for the Zionist masters by imposing more penalties on Hizballah (Lebanon) and Iran and pushing for yet another devastating war (just like they did in Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Libya). Bernard Levy, the Jewish Zionist instigator of the mayhem in Libya was in Northern Iraq building Zionist relationships with the Kurdish region and instigating for dividing Iraq like the Zionists did in Sudan. Other Zionists pour illegally acquired money in illegal Jewish settlements and the largest terrorist organization in the world - the Israeli army. Dividing the world and creating hatred and wars has been a key pillar of global Zionist machinery for decades*. It is the old colonial strategy of divide and conquer. As always many reject divisions while some fall into this trap. Time to look in the mirror and time to turn the tables. Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria are waking up. China and Russia are finally showing some backbone. Even new understandings and alliances are being forged against the wishes of the puppet masters. For the sake of humanity, it is time to end the hate, the divisions and conflicts. The key to peace will be from here in Palestine. Once the notion of a sectarian ("Jewish") state is abandoned, we transform to a state of all its people, secular and democratic. It would have the ripple effect of peace throughout the Arab world. Radical Islamists trying to imitate Israel by having an Islamic state will no longer have a footing or an excuse. US Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel denounces racistposter campaign trying to silence truth tellers [In my opinion they should sue these racist Zionists for defamation] The Palestine exception to free speech EDWARD SAID writing in 1993 with amazing foresight telling the truth that should be read by all who had the Oslo delusion (“two state” road) then and those who still have it now *Ex-CIA official: America's Jews Are Driving U.S. Wars