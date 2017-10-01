TRUTH, JUSTICE AND THE PALESTINIAN WAY

A poem about Truth and other thoughts from Palestine
TRUTHS
By Mazin Qumsiyeh
Truths became fragile outcasts
drowned refugees denied even their pasts
or those refugees silenced
by Zionist media murdered
Orphaned and denied futures
Tortured and robbed of cultures
kept behind ghetto walls
taboo subjects in conference halls
truths sinking?
rapidly shrinking?
becoming nameless?
faceless
powerless
mentionless
lies multiply?
occupy
people’s minds
flash that blinds
polarising
colonizing
calcified hearts
broken in parts
Standing with the persecuted truths
we are hunted by mean untruths
But it is our solemn option
to offer orphan truths’ adoption
Though numerous… all lies end
Truths return and never bend
truths humble and meek but remain here
loud for those who want or wish to hear
you can see them, hear them, taste them
feel them and know them
In helping a hungry child smile
in walking the extra mile
in a shared simple meal
in every emotion we feel
in a sparkle in a student’s eye
in the pain that we cry
in a lover’s embrace
in a friend’s grace
in generous giving
in gracious receiving
in never tiring
of true loving
*
I wish that the US and the Western governments take care of their people in need. Instead of legislating to help Puerto Rico, the Israeli occupied US Congress is trying to be an even more obedient "house slave" for the Zionist masters by imposing more penalties on Hizballah (Lebanon) and Iran and pushing for yet another devastating war (just like they did in Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Libya). Bernard Levy, the Jewish Zionist instigator of the mayhem in Libya was in Northern Iraq building Zionist relationships with the Kurdish region and instigating for dividing Iraq like the Zionists did in Sudan. Other Zionists pour illegally acquired money in illegal Jewish settlements and the largest terrorist organization in the world - the Israeli army. Dividing the world and creating hatred and wars has been a key pillar of global Zionist machinery for decades*. It is the old colonial strategy of divide and conquer. As always many reject divisions while some fall into this trap. Time to look in the mirror and time to turn the tables. Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria are waking up. China and Russia are finally showing some backbone. Even new understandings and alliances are being forged against the wishes of the puppet masters. For the sake of humanity, it is time to end the hate, the divisions and conflicts. The key to peace will be from here in Palestine. Once the notion of a sectarian ("Jewish") state is abandoned, we transform to a state of all its people, secular and democratic. It would have the ripple effect of peace throughout the Arab world. Radical Islamists trying to imitate Israel by having an Islamic state will no longer have a footing or an excuse. US Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel denounces racistposter campaign trying to silence truth tellers [In my opinion they should sue these racist Zionists for defamation] The Palestine exception to free speech EDWARD SAID writing in 1993 with amazing foresight telling the truth that should be read by all who had the Oslo delusion (“two state” road) then and those who still have it now *Ex-CIA official: America's Jews Are Driving U.S. Wars
