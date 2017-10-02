PHOTOS ~~ WHY ARE EYES CLOSED WHEN IT COMES TO PUERTO RICO?

Since hurricane Maria destroyed much of Puerto Rico living conditions there are critical. People have lost everything and now they are without water, without fuel to run generators, without medicine, and without electricity – which they will not get back for many months. Supposedly there is food on the docks that cannot be distributed. The response of the Trump Administration has been very slow yet there is much that can be done to alleviate the situation by using the National Guard and the military with their planes, helicopters, and vehicles to distribute the essentials.

10% of the people in NYC are either from Puerto Rico or have family there. The Puerto Rican people are American citizens. Because they see little being done the people in NY have reached out to their neighbors and collections of canned food, diapers, batteries, and other necessities are being gathered in homes all over the city. They are then being brought to fire houses from which they will be transported to Puerto Rico.

Collecting aid in New York …

Photos © by Bud Korotzer Report by Chippy Dee

