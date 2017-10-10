ANTI SEMITES SHOULD TRY HARDER TO GET HISTORY RIGHT

First read the New York Times report…..(Click on link)

David Duke was not pleased after the New York Times praised the Forward for its dogged coverage of the rise of anti-Semitism and the “alt-right.”

The former Ku Klux Klan leader accused this media organization of being “communist” in a tweet sent after the article appeared.

David Duke Red-Baits (((Communist))) Forward After New York Times Story

David Duke was not pleased after the New York Times praised the Forward for its dogged coverage of the rise of anti-Semitism and the “alt-right.”

The former Ku Klux Klan leader accused this media organization of being “communist” in a tweet sent after the article appeared.

(Click on SOURCE to see Tweet)

Duke, who was responding to a tweet from Forward editor Laura Adkins, put the triple parentheses around the term “communist” – a symbol that has come to stand in on the “alt-right” for a Jewish conspiracy.

The Forward was founded in 1897 as a socialist newspaper and maintained its socialist stance while adopting an anti-Communist and anti-Stalinist line as the Cold War escalated. It is now entering its 120th year as a the respected voice of independent Jewish journalism, culture and political opinion.

*

Click HERE to read about the history of THE NON COMMUNIST FORWARD