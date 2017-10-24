ASSORTMENT OF TOONS FOR TOOSDAY

October 24, 2017 at 16:00 (Associate Post, Cartoons)

Images by Carlos Latuff

What does helping hurricane victims in Texas have to do with supporting Israel?

Before you can get aid for hurricane relief you need to sign on the dotted line

*

The West’s disturbing bigotry when it comes to the value of life

Who will the West choose to cry about this week and who will warrant no more than a shrug?

*

How Turkey has showed its unwillingness to join the EU

Should I Go … or Not?

