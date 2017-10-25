SHARIA LAW COMES TO MY HILL

Be sure to click on links …

In the ‘nest of Peace‘ that I call home, a new development is in the making ….When I went to the local shopping plaza this afternoon a new shoppe was in the process of opening …. A BBQ and Shwarma eatery. This will be a most welcome addition to our community …

BUT

It won’t be classified as ‘Kosher‘. It will be governed by Sharia Law making it ‘Halal’.

Undoubtedly this will upset the handful of right-wingers living in our community (to the point that hopefully they will move). Thank goodness, the majority of our locals make this area a special one.

I’ll be sure to keep you updated on opening day.

