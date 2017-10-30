STEVIE WONDER SUPPORTS AMERICA ~~~ ON HIS KNEES

Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’

Stevie Wonder Performs National Anthem On Knees

“Feel me, feel me, Mr. President.”

Music icon Stevie Wonder showed solidarity with the NFL players protesting the American flag by taking a knee while singing The Star-Spangled Banner over the weekend.

Appearing at the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (October 22), Wonder performed the national anthem on his harmonica as he lowered to his knees. During the song, Wonder called out President Trump when he said: “Feel me, feel me, Mr. President.”

Wonder has been an ardent supporter of the NFL protests since the beginning. Later on in the show, Wonder called for the nation to unify.

“I’ve never seen the color of my skin, nor the color of your skin,” said Wonder in reference to his blindness. “Not to get political, because I don’t like to do that. It is time for the leader of this nation, the leaders in the varied political positions that they hold, the people, we as artists — all of us come together as a united people of these United States of America.”

Wonder may say he does not like to get political, but past actions show that he indeed does like to get political, especially in forums that do not call for it.

In August, while serving on the telethon to raise relief money for Hurricane Harvey, Wonder used his platform on television to blast “climate change deniers” and President Trump.

“Anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent,” said Wonder, adding, “Lord save us all.”

Text FROM