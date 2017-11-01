‘TRAITOR’ JOE’S HELPS BOMB PALESTINIAN CHILDREN

Trader Joe’s decision to carry this product violates an international boycott against Israel for its violence against Palestinians and decades-long oppression. Israel regularly invades Palestinian communities and has perpetrated a blockade against Gaza’s inhabitants for over ten years.

Image by Carlos Latuff

In violation of the international boycott of Israel over its human rights abuses, which have caused stunting of Gazan children, Trader Joe’s is promoting Bamba, an Israeli-made snack.

Trader Joes’ has just announced that it will be selling a snack made for it in Israel, “Trader Joe’s Bamba Peanut Snacks.”

The announcement reports that Bamba is “the best-selling snack in Israel” and crows that it’s one of the few grocery stores that carry it: “Bamba is tricky to find in general (most U.S. grocers don’t carry the stuff).”

Trader Joe’s decision to carry this product violates an international boycott against Israel for its violence against Palestinians and decades-long oppression. Israel regularly invades Palestinian communities and has perpetrated a blockade against Gaza’s inhabitants for over ten years.

The company that produces Bamba in Israel, Osem, calls itself “as Israeli as Israeli can be.” Osem’s website says:

Osem’s history and the stages of its development are directly and closely intertwined with the growth of the State of Israel as a whole. The warmth, kindness, solidarity, and courage that are characteristic of Israel are all building stones of Osem Group.”

Osem says it works “to strengthen and advance the Israeli food industry and the story of the State of Israel as a whole.”

The company has been operating in the U.S. since the early 1960s. Among its many brands are Sabra and Veggie Patch.

Osem & Nestlé, subject of another boycott

In the 1990s the Osem group began partnering with Nestlé, a company that originated in Switzerland but “became over time a world-wide international holding company.”

In 1998 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Nestlé the Jubilee Award, “the highest tribute ever awarded by the State of Israel in recognition of those individuals and organizations, that through their investments and trade relationships, have done the most to strengthen the Israeli economy.” Nestle now holds Osem and is part of the Osem Group.

Nestlé has been boycotted since 1977 “because it contributes to the unnecessary death and suffering of infants around the world by aggressively marketing baby foods in breach of international marketing standards.”

Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic produced a film about a former Nestlé baby milk salesman who opposed the industry when he realized that babies were dying as a result of his work pressuring doctors to promote formula.