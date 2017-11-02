IMAGE FOR TODAY ~~ CONDOLENCES

U.S. has been target of domestic/international terrorism due its own policies.
Our condolences to the families of NYC Terrorist Attack
Image by Carlos Latuff
November 2, 2017 at 15:39 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Terrorism)
nz said,
November 2, 2017 at 15:52
