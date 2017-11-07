NotMyPresident ~~ IN PHOTOS

Scores of people attended a “No to facism” Demo in New York. They marched from 42nd St. to Washington Square Park.
November 7, 2017 at 11:51 (Activism, Associate Post, Corrupt Politics, Photography)
Scores of people attended a “No to facism” Demo in New York. They marched from 42nd St. to Washington Square Park.
Photos © by Bud Korotzer
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
The supporters of the President at a counter demo …
