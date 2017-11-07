#NotMyPresident ~~ IN PHOTOS

November 7, 2017 at 11:51 (Activism, Associate Post, Corrupt Politics, Photography)

Scores of people attended a “No to facism” Demo in New York. They marched from 42nd St. to Washington Square Park.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

The supporters of the President at a counter demo …

