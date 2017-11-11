IN PHOTOS ~~ SEVEN JEWS ARRESTED AT PEACEFUL ANTI ADL DEMO

November 11, 2017 at 18:29 (Activism, ADL Hatemongering, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, Photography)

Nearly 100 activists with the New York City chapter of grassroots organization Jewish Voice for Peace attempted Wednesday night to deliver a petition to the New York headquarters of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), calling for an end to ADL sponsorship of annual tactical, policy and technology exchanges between law enforcement in the U.S. and Israel.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Related Report (Click on link)

Seven members of Jewish Voice for Peace arrested in demonstration at ADL

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: