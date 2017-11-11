IN PHOTOS ~~ SEVEN JEWS ARRESTED AT PEACEFUL ANTI ADL DEMO

Nearly 100 activists with the New York City chapter of grassroots organization Jewish Voice for Peace attempted Wednesday night to deliver a petition to the New York headquarters of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), calling for an end to ADL sponsorship of annual tactical, policy and technology exchanges between law enforcement in the U.S. and Israel.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

