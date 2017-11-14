IN PHOTOS ~~ VETERANS’ DAY IN NEW YORK

On November 11th, Veterans Day thousands of people marched up Manhattan’s 5th  Avenue. Many shouldered rifles and represented the militaristic attitude so prevalent in the United States. But there was one contingent, a hundred people strong: The Veterans For Peace, Vietnam Veterans Against War, the Granny Peace Brigade, The Raging Grannies (a singing group who sang peace songs all along  5th Avenue)  and other individuals who joined and also marched as the voice for peace. 

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Commentary by Chippy Dee

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

