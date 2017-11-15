IN PHOTOS ~~ ‘NO TO ANTI SEMITISM AND WHITE SUPREMACY’

November 15, 2017 at 13:07 (Activism, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, Photography, zionist created anti_Semitism)

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

The mainly youth group of “if not now” met at the 42nd St. NYC library and paraded to the hotel where the ZOA (zionist org. of America) was holding its gala dinner and had as its guests extreme rightists. As the group paraded their chanting was heard through the streets. At the hotel the chanting grew even louder as they stayed for over an hour lambasting the ZOA for inviting Anti-Semites and white supremacists. 

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Commentary by Chippy Dee

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Related report (Click on link)

ZOA Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Steve Bannon — And It Backfired

