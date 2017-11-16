JUST WHO WON WW2?

One can’t help but wonder …
The US plans to vote against a yearly resolution at the United Nations that condemns the glorification of Nazism, State Department officials said Wednesday.
US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it
As it does every year, Washington will have to vote against resolution introduced by Russia as it calls for restrictions on speech and assembly, which are protected by the First Amendment; US also reportedly pressured Israel to vote ‘no’ or at least abstain this year.
PJ London said,
November 16, 2017 at 13:24
What is ironic is that the US (USA, USA, USA) is the most nationalistic of countries.
Over 50% of the population are on government benefits or pensions and a further 20% of the workforce are government (Federal, State, Local or mandated such as TSA and security) employees. With 70% of people feeding at the trough it is most definitely a ‘socialist’ country.
The only thing missing from a “Nationalist Socialist American Workers Party” are the workers.
Steve said,
November 16, 2017 at 17:40
Even a quick reading of WW2 real history would reveal who it was making multiple peace proposals, both to prevent a world war and stop it once it started. Loh and behold it is Adolph Hitler. It certainly wasn’t Churchill or Roosevelt who were doing just the opposite.