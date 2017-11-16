JUST WHO WON WW2?

One can’t help but wonder …

The US plans to vote against a yearly resolution at the United Nations that condemns the glorification of Nazism, State Department officials said Wednesday.

As it does every year, Washington will have to vote against resolution introduced by Russia as it calls for restrictions on speech and assembly, which are protected by the First Amendment; US also reportedly pressured Israel to vote ‘no’ or at least abstain this year.