ACTIONS AND REALITY

Compiled by Mazin Qumsiyeh

"Watch your thoughts; they become words. Watch your words; they become actions. Watch your actions; they become habits. Watch your habits; they become your character. Watch your character; it becomes your destiny." Lao Tzu Cowardice asks the question - is it safe? Expediency asks the question - is it politic? Vanity asks the question - is it popular? But conscience asks the question - is it right? And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular; but one must take it because it is right. ~ Martin Luther King, Jr. "A scholar without activism is only a mercenary of knowledge. An activist without knowledge is just a mercenary of charity. Beware, it is neither knowledge nor charity, but justice that brings the kingdom." Santiago Slabodsky Corollary: Action without rational thought based on critical thinking can be dangerous, but education, rational thought, and spoken words remain sterile without ACTION (my words) * And the reality of what has to be changed ..... (Click on link to see photos)