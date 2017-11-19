ACTIONS AND REALITY

November 19, 2017 at 16:36 (Activism, Associate Post, Rights of The Child)

Compiled by Mazin Qumsiyeh



"Watch your thoughts; they become words. Watch your words; they become
actions. Watch your actions; they become habits. Watch your habits; they
become your character. Watch your character; it becomes your destiny." Lao
Tzu

Cowardice asks the question - is it safe? Expediency asks the question - is
it politic? Vanity asks the question - is it popular? But conscience asks
the question - is it right? And there comes a time when one must take a
position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular; but one must take
it because it is right. ~ Martin Luther King, Jr.

"A scholar without activism is only a mercenary of knowledge. An activist
without knowledge is just a mercenary of charity. Beware, it is neither
knowledge nor charity, but justice that brings the kingdom." Santiago
Slabodsky

Corollary: Action without rational thought based on critical thinking can
be dangerous, but education, rational thought, and spoken words remain
sterile without ACTION  (my words)
*
And the reality of what has to be changed ..... (Click on link to see photos)



16 children – 16 photos


 

							

		


		
  		

	 
	

		
