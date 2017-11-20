POETIC TRIBUTE TO MY FRIEND RICKY EISENBERG

Earlier in the year one of my oldest and dearest friends passed away. This past Saturday a memorial was held for him in New York City. Here is a report of the event written by another dear friend, Matt Weinstein…

Hundreds filed into the Church of the Redeemer on West 83rd Street for a fitting tribute and memorial to Ricky Eisenberg who died on February 3, 2017 after doing battle with a protracted illness.

The hundreds included friends, old and new, fellow activists and comrades, beloved family members and others who came into contact with Ricky through the years. Dedicated to a better world, one free of war and injustice, Ricky Eisenberg fought his entire life with a passion and a principled, uncompromising determination to forge change for his fellow human beings.

The afternoon was presided over by Rickly’s sister Nora who introducted us to speaker after speaker who regaled the gathering with anecdotes and stories of their relationship with the man. Daughters brought Ricky to life in front of our eyes by recounting his great humor (which we all knew and loved), his caricatures of multitude personalities, his love of music and food (pastrami was most often noted) and more .

We were treated to performances that inspired us. Particularly moving were the several pieces by the great NYC Labor Chorus, including John Lennon’s Imagine. That was especially relevant to this memorial because it envisioned a new world, something that Ricky stood and fought for. A newly-formed group of young girls, the Riverdale Youth Chorus, were also wonderful and they brought down the house with a charming performance of one of Ricky’s favorites: Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel?

Later we heard from the family: both daughters joined with granddaughter Grace to perform a song she had written. Though the program ran on for several hours, we were entranced throughout because Ricky was such an important part of our lives and because he was truly “larger than life” as was said in one of the speeches. This was a moving memorial to a man who had an impact on everyone who knew him. We then celebrated Ricky’s love of good food by repairing to another room for sandwiches, wine and dessert. A great way to finish the day. Ricky—we love you and will not forget you. This we promise.

*

And finally a poetic tribute to Ricky written by my dearest friend, Tom Karlson…

Ricky

73 years, a life

too short

two years of war,

every day a battle

the weapons, laughter and courage

Gracie, Jackson, Annie, Julie, Sara, Nora, and Katie

and a battalion of family, friends, and comrades

life lengthened and sweetened by that great thirst

to right all things wrong

with eye and brain and heart and body

to do wht must be done

it is late August 1960

West Harlem CCNY Convent Avenue 133st

meeting of the Marxist Discussion Club

we Don Quixotes are declaring war

war on the ban against communist speakers

STRIKE!

and strike we did

10,000 students on the street

a call for Ban the Ban

a call for Free Speach

Ben Davis and Herbert Aptheker came to speak this, the beginning

marches, demonstrations, strikes, meets, Mayday our position no tuition

Hands off Cuba, Cuba Si Yankee No

and when the CIA murdered Lumumba, Congo prime minister

down to the UN we went

chanting who’s the man who’s got to, go Dag Hammarskjold a bus ride to Washington

to support Cuba

a time for song story and joke

a time where

art politics struggle mate gyrate

a time of incubation

when Cuba, antiwar’ civil rights,

student’s rights, labor’s rights, women’s rights

set the stage for a half a century

of friendship, food, love, and class war * Here is a photo of Tom reciting the poem at the memorial