TOOSDAY’S TOON ~~ PUNISHING PALESTINE FOR ISRAEL’S CRIMES

The State Department threatened to close the Palestinians’ Washington office unless they enter into direct negotiations with Israel, and drop requests to ICC to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinians.
Image by Carlos Latuff
November 21, 2017 at 10:41 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Palestine)
Anyone remember Palestine? Or are we still on ass-grabbing?