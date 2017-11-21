TOOSDAY’S TOON ~~ PUNISHING PALESTINE FOR ISRAEL’S CRIMES

November 21, 2017 at 10:41 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Palestine)

The State Department threatened to close the Palestinians’ Washington office unless they enter into direct negotiations with Israel, and drop requests to ICC to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinians.

Image by Carlos Latuff


More here (Click on link)

Trump administration threatens to close Palestinians’ office in Washington DC

 

1 Comment

  1. @honestcharlie said,

    November 21, 2017 at 17:20

    Reblogged this on THE ABSURD TIMES — STILL and commented:
    Anyone remember Palestine? Or are we still on ass-grabbing?


