YET ANOTHER PALESTINIAN VILLAGE TO BE ERASED BY ZION

And Abbas remains silent ….

Image by Latuff

Lifta residents protest government plans to build villas, hotels, in historical village.

A small but picturesque village on Jerusalem’s hillside may soon be transformed forever.

Lifta, an historic village in a bucolic spot at the entrance to Jerusalem, is at the center of a preservation fight over an Israeli plan to build villas there.

The village, located on the outskirts of Jerusalem, is on a tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the World Monuments Fund organization has put it on its list of sites under threat.