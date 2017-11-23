HAPPY THANKSGIVING ….. IF YOU DARE

Can you remember the times

That you have held your head high

and told all your friends of your Indian claim

Proud good lady and proud good man

Some great great grandfather from Indian blood came

and you feel in your heart for these ones

Oh it’s written in books and in song

that we’ve been mistreated and wronged

Well over and over I hear those same words

from you good lady and you good man

Well listen to me if you care where we stand

and you feel you’re a part of these ones

When a war between nations is lost

the loser we know pays the cost

but even when Germany fell to your hands

consider dear lady, consider dear man

you left them their pride and you left them their land

and what have you done to these ones

Has a change come about my dear man

or are you still taking our lands

A treaty forever your senators sign

They do dear lady, they do dear man

and the treaties are broken again and again

and what will you do for these ones

Oh it’s all in the past you can say

but it’s still going on here today

The governments now want the Navaho land

that of the Inuit and the Cheyenne

It’s here and it’s now you can help us dear man

Now that the buffalo’s gone.

