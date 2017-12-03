TENS OF THOUSANDS IN MARCH OF SHAME IN TEL AVIV

THERE IS HOPE YET!

Tens of thousands rally in Tel Aviv against government corruption

Masses march from Independence Hall on Rothschild Boulevard to Habima Square, protesting ‘attempts to pass laws that enable corruption,’ according to demonstration organizers, who added, ‘The sane MKs won’t vote for the mob laws borne out of the need to silence the police and save Bibi.’

Tens of thousands of people participated in the “March of Shame” Saturday night in Tel Aviv in protest of government corruption and what demonstrators said was foot-dragging in the investigations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The march, which made its way from Independence Hall on Rothschild Boulevard to Habima Square, was organized by the same people who hold the weekly protest outside the Petah Tikva home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.