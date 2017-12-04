NETANYAHU CALLS THE KETTLE BLACK

December 4, 2017 at 14:55 (Corrupt Politics, DesertPeace Exclusive, Iran, Irony, Israel)

“The pot calling the kettle black.”

War rumblings continue, as Netanhayu says Iran is another Nazi Germany

Ironic or not?

1 Comment

  1. JOHN CHUCKMAN said,

    December 4, 2017 at 17:54

    The truth is, of course, Netanyahu himself is the closest thing we have to the original.

    Readers may enjoy:

    https://chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2014/10/17/uncanny-parallels-in-character/


