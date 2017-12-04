WHEN RESISTANCE BECOMES A DUTY

The occupying “Jewish State’s” politics of discrimination is something you are not allowed to talk about in the German media, in public, or in political events.

Resistance becomes a duty, if freedom of opinion is threatened!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

The occupying “Jewish State’s” politics of discrimination is something you are not allowed to talk about in the German media, in public, or in political events. Thanks to the Israel lobby the term “occupation” has become a non-existent bad word not to be mentioned. What we experience at the moment and is particularly present here in Germany is the fact that the term “occupation,” when it is about the “Jewish State,” is substituted by “anti-Semitism.” This creates an oppressive fearful mood which is intended to stop our engagement for the liberation of Palestine from the illegal Jewish-Zionist occupation. The Israel lobby and its numerous sayanim use all means to get the prerogative of interpretation in the media and in official politics; they determine what has to be said and pillory alleged anti-Semites.

That goes so far that Jewish and Jewish-Israeli lectors and activists of obscure Israel supporters are labelled as anti-Semites and “State enemies.” This new German anti-Semitism against Jewish citizens should be a horrifying déjà-vu for everyone. A couple of days ago, a “Young Forum” of the German-Israeli Society in Heidelberg forced the cancellation of an invitation to the known Israeli peace activist and founder of the Israeli Committee against Home destructions (ICAHD), Prof. Jeff Halper, with infamous defamations and scurrilous accusations of anti-Semitism, to the “Forum of International Security” at the University of Heidelberg. We have to hope that the adult evening classes will not also bow to these occupation lobbyists. https://icahd.org/

This is just one of many similar cases here in Germany. The whole thing seems to be epidemic. Self-proclaimed hunters of anti-Semites act in a targeted manner and try to attack Jewish activists in particular. And this is more than logical, because Jewish activists from the “Jewish State” like Jeff Halper, Gideon Levy, Moshe Zuckermann or Palestinian activists like Ahmed Schokry know perfectly what they are talking about.

Even if the “Jewish State” and its international lobby would like to avoid it, we have to speak the truth about the internationally shunned crimes against international law and human rights, committed by the Zionist occupiers‘ regime, and this without being defamed as anti-Semites. And who, if not Jewish and Jewish-Israeli activists are obliged to do this? We have to keep in mind that Zionists do not fear anything but the truth.

Therefore they avoid discussions between Israel critics and Israel supporters. While Israel lobbyists find their voice in the press and in the public media, even known and famous critics of Israeli occupation prefer not to speak because they are afraid of being called anti-Semites.

This makes me think about the President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster. Last Sunday, 27 November, he called the general manager of Axel Springer SE, Mathias Döpfner, to support “non-Jewish Zionists.” This “highest” decision-making committee of the Central Council is so unified to try to lump anti-Zionism, “anti-Israeli,” and anti-Semitism together.

Döpfner distracted from the right anti-Semitism and fantasized a left-wing anti-Semitism, often camouflaged as “anti-Zionism.” With this declaration he accused critics of Israel and Zionism of having basic anti-Semitic emotions and resentments. Of course, according to him, even the BDS movement and the product boycott is nothing else than “pure anti-Semitism!” Clearly, he did not spend one word about the decade-long illegal occupation, the daily land grab, and the deprivation of rights of the Palestinian people.

It is really touching how sensitive his reaction is when it is about the occupiers‘ state, while his “Armada” is on the front side when it is about his favorite enemies Russia or Iran to implement boycott calls and measures.

So there is nothing to wonder about if the general manager then talks about the “phenomenon” of Muslim anti-Semitism as an alleged development having reached a totally new dimension after the immigration from Muslim countries. He talks about it by calling it an alleged political taboo subject almost never discussed in Germany. Of course, this is totally wrong, because the Springer media synchronically defame Muslim immigrants as anti-Semites. However, refugees coming from Muslim countries exactly know how their brothers and sisters are treated by Israel. This is not anti-Semitism, but a totally legitimate anti-Zionism, and an opposition to occupation! Your reminder, Mr. Döpfner, that Germany has to deal with this reality and that there is no tolerance towards intolerance, is an insult!

At the moment in Germany I just know one TABOO SUBJECT; and it is the “Jewish State” and its illegal occupation politics and the international Israel lobby pretending to talk for all Jews. In the meantime, the particularly contagious and dangerous virus of the “accusation of anti-Semitism” has also involved politicians and parties just repeating without any reasoning what is told to them. In the meantime, it is not just the right-wing party AfD diffusing this right-wing ideology together with other spiritual arsonists like Beck, Broder, Weinthal, Sarrazin, Pirinci, Hamed Abdel-Samad, IM-Victoria=Anetta Kahane and many others. And more and more supporters come from media and politics so that we should ALL worry about this situation.

The right-wing party AfD strongly supports Israel and the Jews. The liberal party FDP is getting closer to the AfD. The President of the Central Council of the Jews in Germany was one of the first to warn about refugees and Muslim anti-Semitism. So this Republic has become a country of moral cowards. Mr. Döpfner, if you call for a hard line of the constitutional state and a strong political leadership within society which do not show any spirit of compromise concerning this matter, then your attitude is more than hypocritical.

However, your media try to intimidate and stigmatize people with moral courage. Brave and moral citizens struggling for freedom of opinion are defamed and denigrated when it is about the “Jewish State.” And also your love for Jews has its limits because you distinguish between good and bad Jews. Newspapers like Bild, Welt and Co. have always been dangerous propaganda papers in Germany. This philo-Semite brain washing has already caused enough trouble. It is true that Germany has developed into a tolerant and multi-cultural country where also Jews can live again . . .

Just think about Berlin . . . However, this tolerance is in danger because of your attitude! This uncritical closeness to the “Jewish occupiers’ state” and to the Israel lobby is dangerous and easily comprehensible. Let us hope that readers will think and not fall into this propaganda trap as they can get their information elsewhere. There are many serious sources.

After your performance in the Jewish council board the “big chief” of the Central Council Schuster repeated that the media are also responsible for the “increasing” hatred of Israel, and that Germany has to comply with its “historic responsibility” towards the “Jewish State.” In addition, he said that the double standard of many media and the “Israel-related anti-Semitism” are insufficiently perceived and that hatred of Israel is not sufficiently dealt with.

Mr. Schuster is seriously concerned about it. It is a fact that actually there is a concerted action of media defamation against Israel critics, BDS supporters and events dealing with this matter. Let us just think about the Karlspreis award to journalist Ken Jebsen in Berlin the left-wing politician Lederer, a strong supporter of the Israel lobby, is trying to avoid with all means by opposing to freedom of opinion!

For decades now, the representatives of the “Jewish State” and their diaspora supporters, who were always involved into background discussions in editorial departments, have been swearing media to the “love of Israel.” And this situation has enhanced so much that in the meantime no public channel dares to oppose this lobby. So the director of the channel feels more obliged towards the lobbyists than towards the paying public. Just let us think about the WDR director Tom Buhrow who felt obliged to cancel the broadcast of a Roger Waters (a wonderful musician and a very famous BDS and Palestine activist) concert because the Israel lobby had called for it. Tom Buhrow bowed to the Israel lobbyist Malca Goldstein-Wolf who normally moves under obscure blogs like Buurman’s blog “Tapfer im nirgendwo,” the infamous “Broder Achse,” and cancelled the presentation of Roger Waters. In Germany, we have already sunk so deep that only because of malicious suspicions of a lobbyist a music event is cancelled. Buhrow’s “clear attitude” should really give us all food for thought: Instead of researching about Roger Waters and his political ideas and then drawing his own conclusions, he just cowardly backed away because of malicious suspicions of a lobbyist. This is the situation of our public television citizens pay for to get one poor opinion instead of a variety of opinions! In the meantime, various ARD sections have become part of this boycott initiative. Here clear positions for the Israel lobby are taken. And this is scandalous. Roger Water’s actions are an important sign and not anti-Semitic at all, but the artistic and political engagement for freedom in Palestine and for the end of the illegal occupation. It would be a dream if we had similar initiatives and artists in Germany! (1) https://www.express.de/koeln/antisemitismus-vorwuerfe-koelnerin-ueberzeugt-buhrow–wdr-stoppt-support-fuer-roger-waters-28960396 (2a)http://www.zeit.de/kultur/musik/2017-11/ard-pink-floyd-roger-waters-boykott

We see the effects of this strong pressure by the Central Council and its many motivated supporters. When Schuster expressly thanks Döpfner for his constant solidarity with Israel and his continuous engagement against anti-Semitism, he is insurmountable in his hypocrisy. In fact, the Springer group is a typical German example about how people try to compensate the old anti-Semitism with a philo-Semitism which is nothing else than a new anti-Semitism!

Exactly, President Schuster, we have a historical responsibility including the Palestinian people who were not responsible for the Holocaust and despite of this have been living for decades under a merciless Israeli occupation.

We have had enough of your calumny campaigns against critical Jews. We also do not need any person in charge for “anti-Semitism” or a strange definition of anti-Semitism, criminalizing any Israel critic defined as hater of Jews. We do not need any new ban on speaking against Jewish speakers, no withdrawal of public spaces, by the successors of the perpetrator generation, as we had all that in the past of our German cities already.

We have to put an end to the reason of state to support Netanyahu’s state terror regime driving the “Jewish State” and Palestine to a murderous edge to save its own corrupt hegemonic power.

Resistance is an obligation if freedom of opinion is threatened, and if Islam hatred, anti-Muslim racism and philo-Semitism becomes German reason of state and the media.

