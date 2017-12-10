FOREIGN BODIES WITHIN OUR BORDERS

Foreign Body

by Milena Rampoldi

He went to the land of the greedy hordes

He became fat and rich

And he became fatter and heavier

He went to the land of the addicted fighters

He attacked and won

He expanded and continued to be the winner

The winning, foreign body

His victory was foreign –

Since he was a foreign body

However, his narration continued to repeat

You are the winner

You are addicted of victories

You are thirsty of aggressions

Since you – the technological foreign body

Are the winner

The narration does not stop

To repeat this

He shot and looked around

In the solitude of his illusory victory

In the solitude of his illusory truth

The others were crouched on the ground

He repeated the monologue of his narration

He believed in this lie

It was his truth

He adored it

You have won

You are the winner

This poem is published in the following book.

Anti-Zionist Fragments is a loud cry that echoes the deep pain felt by the collective soul of a Palestinian people who for almost seventy years have been subject to a barbaric ethnic cleansing that denies them their heritage, history, and human rights. It is a cry that begs recognition of the Palestinian people who as members of the human family are entitled to an inherent dignity with the equal and inalienable rights that form the foundation for freedom, justice, and peace in the world; a cry that for too long has been ignored by hypocritical, double standard political and religious leaders; and an agonized cry that should be heard by all of us and touch the hearts of real human beings.

Milena Rampoldi’s Fragments are succinct and cover a range of pertinent topics that defiantly express the unbreakable spirit of a people — who despite all the odds against them including an unconscionable betrayal by the rest of the world — are nonetheless determined to survive and to hold on to what is left of their culture which the Zionist invaders have not already destroyed or stolen while citing scriptures written by Jews claiming to have been chosen by God who gave them Palestine.