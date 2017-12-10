FOREIGN BODIES WITHIN OUR BORDERS

Foreign Body
by Milena Rampoldi
He went to the land of the greedy hordes
He became fat and rich
And he became fatter and heavier
He went to the land of the addicted fighters
He attacked and won
He expanded and continued to be the winner
The winning, foreign body
His victory was foreign –
Since he was a foreign body
However, his narration continued to repeat
You are the winner
You are addicted of victories
You are thirsty of aggressions
Since you – the technological foreign body
Are the winner
The narration does not stop
To repeat this
He shot and looked around
In the solitude of his illusory victory
In the solitude of his illusory truth
The others were crouched on the ground
He repeated the monologue of his narration
He believed in this lie
It was his truth
He adored it
You have won
You are the winner
This poem is published in the following book.
Anti-Zionist Fragments is a loud cry that echoes the deep pain felt by the collective soul of a Palestinian people who for almost seventy years have been subject to a barbaric ethnic cleansing that denies them their heritage, history, and human rights. It is a cry that begs recognition of the Palestinian people who as members of the human family are entitled to an inherent dignity with the equal and inalienable rights that form the foundation for freedom, justice, and peace in the world; a cry that for too long has been ignored by hypocritical, double standard political and religious leaders; and an agonized cry that should be heard by all of us and touch the hearts of real human beings.
Milena Rampoldi’s Fragments are succinct and cover a range of pertinent topics that defiantly express the unbreakable spirit of a people — who despite all the odds against them including an unconscionable betrayal by the rest of the world — are nonetheless determined to survive and to hold on to what is left of their culture which the Zionist invaders have not already destroyed or stolen while citing scriptures written by Jews claiming to have been chosen by God who gave them Palestine.
