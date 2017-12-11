IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ GRAFFITI FROM JESUS’ BIRTHPLACE …. UNWELCOMING TRUMP
December 11, 2017 at 15:42 (Cartoons, Israel, Occupation, Palestine)
Palestinian children look at graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump and slogans against US Vice President Mike Pence painted on Israel’s security barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during clashes with Palestinian protesters near an Israeli checkpoint on December 7, 2017. (AFP/Thomas Coex)
Mary and Joseph couldn’t cross into Bethlehem today …..
A merry little Christmas: separating the holy family from Bethlehem in a Christmas card (art work by http://www.banksy.co.uk/)
JOHN CHUCKMAN said,
December 11, 2017 at 16:18
The card artwork is a brilliant statement of the truth. Just brilliant.