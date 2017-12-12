POLL SHOWS NETANYAHU AS LEAST POPULAR MIDDLE EAST LEADER

December 12, 2017 at 15:32 (Corrupt Politics, Israel)

Netanyahu’s lack of popularity is likely a reflection of general regional opposition to Israel, though his right-wing government and what many in the Arab world see as the prime minister’s hard line refusal to enter into peace talks with the Palestinians have made him particularly reviled.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment but the prime minister himself has often played up his successes in expanding Israel’s diplomatic portfolio and cache in the world.

A Kuwaiti demonstrator burns a poster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration in front of the National Assembly in Kuwait City on December 9, 2017, against US President Donald Trump’s recongition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (AFP/Yasser Al-Zayyat)r

Netanyahu beats Assad as least popular Middle East leader …. INCLUDING IN ISRAEL

People across the Middle East view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a more negative light than any other Middle Eastern leader, including Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who has presided over a nearly seven-year civil war that has seen hundreds of thousands killed, created millions of refugees and thrown the region into turmoil.

 

