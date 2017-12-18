PROTESTS GOING VIRAL …..

One man’s vision is blinding the world!
In Palestine the people are literally dying to be free
December 18, 2017 at 08:37 (Corrupt Politics, Dump Trump!, Israel, Palestine, Status of Jerusalem)
Eddie Herbert said,
December 19, 2017 at 15:44
“christian.zionism” is a mental illness.
Trump & Nikki Halley are “christian.zionists”.
Pat said,
December 19, 2017 at 15:53
They are mutually exclusive terms.
tom said,
December 19, 2017 at 16:41
one man’s vision? US presidents take orders. WTF. How do people get the impression that one, elections are legit and two, the president makes policy?
Tom said,
December 19, 2017 at 16:46
President Trump really screwed up on this decision. Legacy?? This just messed up the whole world. Thanks, Dummy Go down in history as a dumb- a&&