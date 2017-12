The Tamimi family are known for their activism. “It’s just stealing… a clear theft in the middle of the day”

The price of protesting …..

Well known Palestinian activist 16 year-old Ahed Tamimi was seized by IDF from her home in the dead of night and taken into custody. Her mother went to find her and was also arrested. Children experience widespread, systemic abuse in the Israeli military detention system.

Image by Carlos Latuff

*

It’s not just the water shortage we protest …