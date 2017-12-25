TRUMP KEEPS HIS WORD FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

Images by Latuff

Days after UN General Assembly defies Trump by voting on resolution declaring his Jerusalem decision ‘null and void’, Ambassador Nikki Haley releases statement delivering on threats that world body would feel financial pinch, announcing decision to cut 2018-2019 budget by $250M; ‘We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.’

*

Delivering on threats, Trump slashes funds for UN

Full report HERE