Days after UN General Assembly defies Trump by voting on resolution declaring his Jerusalem decision ‘null and void’, Ambassador Nikki Haley releases statement delivering on threats that world body would feel financial pinch, announcing decision to cut 2018-2019 budget by $250M; ‘We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.’
Delivering on threats, Trump slashes funds for UN
Full report HERE
JOHN CHUCKMAN said,
December 25, 2017 at 16:26
http://chuckmancartoons.blogspot.ca/2017/12/trumps-big-triumph-in-un-general.html
Angusry said,
December 25, 2017 at 17:33
Making ISRAEL Great Again ….. “christian.zionism” is a mental illness
James said,
December 25, 2017 at 19:09
Got it. If you don’t get what you want from the UN, slash your contributions. Thanks America for leading the way.
TRUMP KEEPS HIS WORD FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER — Desertpeace | nz said,
December 25, 2017 at 19:24
