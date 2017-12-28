IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS STAND TO FREE PALESTINIAN PRISONERS

Scores of New Yorkers gathered together in a demonstration to show support for Ahed Tamimi and all other Palestinian political prisoners held illegally by the occupation.
Photos © by Bud Korotzer
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
The outlawed Judeo nazis of the JDL were also there in a counter demonstration …
*
*
*
