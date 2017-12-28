December 28, 2017 at 09:34 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel's Shame, Palestine, Status of Jerusalem, Videos)
All very informative
*
To exist we must resist!
December 28, 2017 at 09:38
[…] via VIDEO UPDATES ON THE PALESTINIAN CRISIS — Desertpeace […]
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
VIDEO UPDATES ON THE PALESTINIAN CRISIS — Desertpeace | O LADO ESCURO DA LUA said,
December 28, 2017 at 09:38
[…] via VIDEO UPDATES ON THE PALESTINIAN CRISIS — Desertpeace […]