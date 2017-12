These are the picks of Carlos Latuff

First, the best …… Ahed Tamimi

And the worst ……. Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

Beauty and the beast …..

She can’t be broken!

Lawyer asks Ahed during her hearing: are you ok? Ahed replies: yeah [& a victorious smile]

Lawyer asks Ahed during her hearing: are you ok? Ahed replies: yeah [& a victorious smile] #FreeAhedTamimi pic.twitter.com/TRRUZMVt04 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) December 28, 2017