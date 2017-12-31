FEAR THEE NOT!

Do not be afraid, as the right and the facts concerning Palestine are on our side, and Zionists fear nothing more than the truth.

Do Not Be Afraid!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

*

This Angels’ speech from the Gospel of Luke even impresses me as an Atheist because it expresses something that involves us all. We should not be afraid to say the truth, even if it is about the “Jewish State”; the illegal Jewish occupation of Palestine; and the new laws are being prepared to philosemitically put the Jews on a higher level, on a pedestal of uniqueness and special status and to designate all criticism against the Jewish occupation politics as “hatred toward Jews.”

*

The aim pursued by the representatives of the Israel Lobby and its active supporters in politics and media is to refer to us as Anti-Semites. However, the problem is not about the legitimated rallies against Trump’s “Jerusalem Decision” and the burning Star of David symbols. Schuster, the President of the Central Council of German Jews asking Europe and Germany to recognise Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the “Jewish State.” The impudence of this representative of the Jewish community in Germany calling with shameful openness for the violation of international law, takes your breath away! Does he not feel committed to the German Constitution, or has he lost any sense for law since he has become a famous spokesman for the “Jewish State”? What he says is an affront against the German government which should immediately and unequivocally reject his speech. Or is the Merkel government afraid of responding? Merkel who is a “Bible-friendly Christian Zionist” should follow the imperative of the Gospel of Luke without being afraid to duly react.

*

If he behaves like this, Schuster should not to wonder if Jews outside the “Jewish State” are blamed for Israeli politics. And exactly the Central Council and other organised Jews who support the Israeli occupation regime with all this commitment are perceived as “secondary ambassadors.” In addition, there is the impudence of affirming that Judaism and Zionism are exactly the same so that they can denounce anti-Zionism as Anti-Semitism.

*

President Schuster, if you do not see the connections and you do not understand that the burning the Star of David is the burning visible symbol of the illegal occupation of Palestine and you think that it is the Israeli right for existence burning, there is no remedy for you. You lack any ability to feel empathy for the Palestinian population which has been suffering for decades because of the arbitrariness of Zionist occupation. I do not know if you lost this empathy as descendant of racially persecuted people, of if you never had it. Finally, we should never forget that the Palestinians – who have not committed the crimes of the Holocaust – have been the victims of the Nazi regime and its consequences up to now. Their land has been stolen from them, hundreds of thousands of their people have been displaced, and thanks to the hypocritical politics of the so-called “community of values” any chance to find a “two-state solution” has been lost because Israel does not want two states, and Israel does not want peace. Israel just wants an empty country, a country without people.

*

If Schuster also calls for a legislative change to declare the burning of pseudo flags and flags as criminal offence, then he should be stopped in his overbearing eagerness since he should first of all start to deal with international law and human rights. We do not have to focus on the right of existence of the “Jewish State,” but on the recognition and the creation of a Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital.

*

Against this background, it is hardly surprising that among the 9 small states depending on the USA and which have voted for Trump’s Jerusalem decision there was also Guatemala, whose President Jimmy Morales unfortunately follows the USA and wants to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. In this context, I remember that Israel was a well-known engaged arms smuggler delivering weapons to the former dictator’s regime to destroy the native population of Guatemala. “Israel, whose role in the dirty war in Guatemala, which caused more than 200.000 deaths, is well-documented was not brought to trial.” The “Jewish Apartheid Regime” is an expert in the field of export of its tested arms. (1) (2) http://www.gegenfrage.com/israels-buergerkrieg-guatemala/ https://deutsch.rt.com/der-nahe-osten/52236-israel-fast-100-prozent-waffenexporte/

*

For what concerns the “Golden Calf Jerusalem” I would like to recommend to read the exceptional guest article by Omri B ö hm on “Zeit online”. He gets rid of the “enthusiastic identification of the Israelis with their capital, as it is more about the opposite, an idolatrous messianism”. (3) http://www.zeit.de/2017/53/israel-jerusalem-hauptstadt-theologie

*

Schuster also plays a more than dangerous role in the refugee crises because he early on accepted the CSU position of a “ maximum limit” and warned against the allegedly “imported” Muslim anti-Semitism. The consequences of the Islam hatred and the Islamophobic atmosphere against Muslims have been experienced for a long time now. Schuster shares the position of the right-wing party AfD and imitates “Gauland!” In contrast to the Christian representatives still keeping their moderate position, the Central Council of Jews and the other Jewish officials play a more and more dangerous role stirring up prejudices.

*

While for Schuster Christmas is “not a complicated” event, because Jesus was born as a Jew, and then started to see Judaism from a critical point of view, so Schuster, for me Christmas is a symbol of the fact that Jesus was the first dissident and Palestinian who would not fear to criticise the actual illegal Jewish occupation of Palestine.

*

Pope Francis expressed my thoughts when he compared Jesus’ parents with the actual refugees. Then the question came into my mind, whether Maria and Joseph would have reached the occupied Bethlehem by going through the Israeli checkpoint, and what would have happened to Jesus. (4) http://noch.info/2015/12/wenn-maria-und-josef-heute-auf-den-weg-nach-bethlehem-waehren/

*

The “Jewish State” denying Palestinians their legal right to return and deporting black refugees into their countries of origin, has lost any right to be recognised as a model. However, President Schuster does not deal with these subjects and prefers the glorified image of the “Jewish State” and calls for the “Judaisation” of Germany which we have to oppose. http://www.zeit.de/politik/ausland/2017-11/israel-benjamin-netanjahu-fluechtlinge-abschieben-asylpolitik

*

Do not be afraid, as the right and the facts concerning Palestine are on our side, and Zionists fear nothing more than the truth. This is why they want to avoid any kind of discussion. They fear that their poor statements will be unmasked.

*

On Christmas Eve I had the chance to express my music desire in a short conversation in the SWR2 classic broadcast. It was the song by Mahler “Verfolgten im Turm” with the text “Die Gedanken sind frei,” and would like to dedicate it to all persecuted friends in Palestine for this Christmas. (6) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA2YgL4mvdc

*

On Christmas Eve I contacted many Christian-Palestinian friends in the occupied Bethlehem, in Beth Sahour and Beth Shala, and in particular my friend Mazin Qumsiyeh, and author of the book „Kanaan: Ein gemeinsames Land. Menschenrechte und der israelisch-palästinensische Konflikt,” published in the German translation with my preface by Zambon, an important and highly recommended book. (7) http://zambon.net/index.php?id=38

*

For me, Mazin Qumsiyeh is an illuminating example and model for a socio-political work in the illegally occupied Palestine. He dedicated all his life to the struggle for a free Palestine and for a Palestinian State. And Mazin is not afraid! (8) http://www.schattenblick.de/infopool/politik/redakt/intv0003.html

*



https://desertpeace.wordpress.com/2017/12/27/not-all-cartoons-are-meant-to-be-funny-a-sad-christmas-in-bethlehem-this-year/ Watch this as well

*

Christmas 2017 was a sad symbol of the on-going occupation and the arbitrary separation of families living in Gaza from the families living in the remaining occupied Palestine. Many Christians and also Muslims tried to get travel authorisations from Gaza to Bethlehem, in most cases without success. In the past, it was easier to reach Ramallah or Bethlehem from Gaza. But now, because of increasingly worse harassment by the Netanyahu regime this has become impossible. Frustration and hopelessness are voluntarily promoted to force all Palestinians, Christians and Muslims, to give us and to support the planned “Eretz Israel” to gain the “final victory.” This is what we have to avoid all together!

Do not be afraid!

*

Die Gedanken sind frei (Thoughts a free)

Die Gedanken sind frei, wer kann sie erraten, sie fliegen vorbei wie nächtliche Schatten. Kein Mensch kann sie wissen, kein Jäger erschießen mit Pulver und Blei: Die Gedanken sind frei!

Ich denke was ich will und was mich beglücket, doch alles in der Still‘, und wie es sich schicket. Mein Wunsch, mein Begehren kann niemand verwehren, es bleibet dabei: Die Gedanken sind frei!

Und sperrt man mich ein im finsteren Kerker, das alles sind rein vergebliche Werke. Denn meine Gedanken zerreißen die Schranken und Mauern entzwei, die Gedanken sind frei!

Drum will ich auf immer den Sorgen entsagen und will mich auch nimmer mit Grillen mehr plagen. Man kann ja im Herzen stets lachen und scherzen und denken dabei: Die Gedanken sind frei!

Ich liebe den Wein, mein Mädchen vor allen, sie tut mir allein am besten gefallen. Ich bin nicht alleine bei meinem Glas Weine, mein Mädchen dabei: Die Gedanken sind frei!

Old traditional song

*

*

Originally posted AT