IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ ‘BE AFRAID, BE VERY AFRAID’!

January 2, 2018 at 10:26 (Corrupt Politics, fascism)

“When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: