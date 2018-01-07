IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS BRAVE THE COLD TO FREE AHED TAMIMI

January 7, 2018 at 16:19 (Activism, Associate Post, Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, International Solidarity, Israel's Shame, Palestine, Photography)

JVP NYers and 100s of others showed up at Grand Central Station to support Ahed Tamimi, her mother Manal, and all children being held in military detention by Israel.

Free Ahed!

*

 

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

