AND BOYCOTT WE WILL HASTA LA VICTORIA SIEMPRE!

We boycott to support the right to resist! ….
They can’t arrest us all …. so this is the latest tactic ….
Who’s Who on ‘The List’?
Here’s a good question ….
Why has Israel banned Jewish leftists but not members of Nazi-linked groups?
Israel has banned leaders and key activists from Jewish Voice for Peace, the American Friends Service Committee, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, among other groups that support BDS, from entering the country. So why doesn’t it extend the same restrictions to members of Nazi-affiliated groups?
Read THIS report to find out why
Enjoy the following ….
(Israel isn’t the first to blacklist Freedom)
Leave a Reply