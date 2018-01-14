THE OCCUPATION WON’T BREAK US!

Support for Ahed Tamimi is going viral internationally
Bassem Tamimi, father of jailed 16-year old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, says the arrest of Ahed along with her mother and cousin won’t break the family’s determination to resist Israeli occupation
16-year-old Palestinian Ahed Tamimi hasn’t seen a day of freedom. She’s spent her youth protesting a foreign army that has jailed, shot, and killed her unarmed relatives. After defending her home from Israeli invasion, she now faces years in prison. Imagine if this was your reality.
