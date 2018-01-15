THE MAKING OF THE PALESTINIAN MANDELA

January 15, 2018 at 13:23 (Civil Liberties, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Israel's Shame, Nonviolent Resistance, Occupation, Oppression, Palestine)

Portrait of a boy with the flag of Palestine painted on his face

Recently, the struggle for Palestinian human rights gained international attention surrounding a new icon of resistance–16 year old Ahed Tamimi. While in the West Bank in late 2016, Abby Martin interviewed Ahed Tamimi about her hardships and aspirations living under occupation and it becomes clear why her subjugators are trying to silence her voice. Her brother Waad and father Bassem also talk about their experiences with Israeli soldiers harassing their village and targeting their family. In this exclusive episode, Abby outlines the Tamimi family’s tragic tale and unending bravery in the fight for justice and equality in Palestine and how the story of their village of Nabi Saleh is emblematic of the Palestinian struggle as a whole.

 

The proud Father …..

