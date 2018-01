Women’s March 2018: Thousands of Protesters Take to the Streets

(Click HERE to see report from NYT)

*

Here are scenes from the March in New York City

Support for Ahed Tamimi was there in full force

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

AS PEOPLE PEELED OFF THE MARCH MANY HAD TO WALK BEHIND TRUMP’S HOTEL AS THEY DID SO THEY PLACED THEIR POSTERS ON THE BACK OF HIS BLDG