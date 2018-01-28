HOW CAN WE FORGET THE HOLOCAUST WHEN IT CONTINUES TO THIS VERY DAY?

On the 27th of January, the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army will be celebrated. This Memorial Day should force us to think. Our times are characterised by a grave danger of freedom of the press and of expression. Any kind of objective criticism and reporting about Jewish-Zionist crimes in Palestine is defamed as anti-Semitism. However, we should not resign, but struggle against this situation with conviction. In fact, only real anti-Semites and not invented ones must be opposed to.

Resigning means Lying!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski,, English translation by Milena Rampoldi

*

If this Memorial Day, which this year will be celebrated on the 31st of January in the German Bundestag, with a memorial speech hold by the Holocaust survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, we have to hope that Miss Wallfisch will also deal with the matter of the occupation and the role of the “Jewish State” in parallel to this Memorial Day. These last Holocaust survivors can still speak out and refuse to be exploited as messengers for the crimes of the “Jewish State”.

*

While the Holocaust in the “Jewish State” is used for all purposes useful for the Zionist mission and the illegal occupation of Palestine, these last survivors are financially forgotten and some of them live in misery. Then let us ask ourselves where all the German reparation payments have gone. In fact, for bureaucratic reasons, welfare organisations like the “Jewish Conference” in New York got back the refund of expropriated assets to Holocaust victims. What happened with the 17 employees and the employees of the Claims Conference, accused of the misappropriation of 42 million US-Dollar since 1993? This problem has been known for years now, but it is repeatedly hushed. (1)

*

Hungry Holocaust Victims in the “Jewish State”

Already in 2010, in an article published by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, entitled „Die vernachlässigten Opfer“ (The neglected victims), dealt with this shameful situation in the “Jewish State”. It was shocking to read that Holocaust survivors continued to languish in poverty with a mini pension and had to choose between drugs and food, as the Israeli association “Amcha” reports. (2) This January, Russia Today reported about the hungry Holocaust victims in the “Jewish State”. (3)

*

At the moment in Germany we experience a witch-hunt against all critics of the ineffable occupation and oppression politics in the “Jewish State”. While Jewish people – but only that who are at the right front – are declared victims and “saints”, Jewish peace activists are marginalized as anti-Semites or “Jewish self-haters”.

*

With the support of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Muslim hatred is promoted. Rallies and protests against the crimes of the Jewish State violating international law and against occupation are accused of being the expression of anti-Semitism. People think to get control of Israel critical rallies, by accusing them of being the expression of hatred toward Jews. (4)

*

I understand Palestinian, Arabic, Turkish, and Muslim citizens very well, if they opposed to the politics of the “Jewish State” also in Germany, because very often their family members or faith fellows are involved.

*

Solidarity with Muslim citizens!

As engaged German citizens, having been struggling for the freedom of Palestine for a long time now, we should express our solidarity with Muslim citizens exposed to Muslim hatred.

*

Who accepts refugees, does not import anti-Semites or Muslim haters of Jews to Germany, as it is exactly the opposite. And it is good to face the Central Council of Jews with the occupation politics of the Jewish State violating international law.

*

When the president of the Central Council Schuster asks for the limitation of the assembly and opinion right, and even for a legislative change to remove all obstacles of “Jewish and Israeli” interests, the red line has been crossed.

*

In fact, it is part of the understandable expression of opinion, if the David Star is burnt as symbol of oppression or if the Palestinian kafiya is worn with proud. It is not a symbol of hatred toward Jews, as the former president of the Council Knobloch urges us to believe. Instead, it is the proud symbol of Palestine, I also like wearing. So when the Springer Press with its incomparable philo-Semitism diffuses such a rabble-rousing with its editor Martin Niewendick, then we should all oppose to it! (5)

*

It is quite enough with Fake News, denigrations, and concerted rabble-rousing actions!

It is quite enough with Fake News, denigrations, and concerted rabble-rousing actions. Up to now, fake news about the “death to Jews” are diffused on the internet, and have still not been deleted. In fact, these slogans were not shouted during Berlin rallies, while “death to Arabs” is a daily slogan shouted in the “Jewish State” by Judaistic extremists or written on building facades. (6)

*

On the 16th of January, the fractions of the parties CDU/CSU, SPD, FDP and Bündnis 90/Die Grünen made the shameful motion, entitled „Antisemitismus entschlossen bekämpfen“ (Struggle decisively against anti-Semitism). In this document, the German constitution and human dignity, which should be valid for all citizens, are nullified and trampled underfoot.

*

Of course, Germany has its responsibility for Jews. However, this responsibility also concerns all other citizens, Muslim, Christians, and Atheists. What do they want to urge us to believe? That Jews are something special? If this is not anti-Semite…. Shortly, a competent person for anti-Semitism will be nominated. In the end, this person will only be the command receiver of the Israel lobby and their Christian-Zionist groups. So this will be a totally inadequate mean, and a horrifying symbol of the limitation of the democratic environment in Germany. Instead, we need a person competent for racism, opposing to all kind of racism. And a particular focus should be on islamophobia.

*

Cooking a philo-Semite inedible, toxic soup?

With this dishonest motion, contrary to international law and the constitution, attempts are made to lump together anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism, Israel critics, and to cook a philo-Semite, inedible, toxic soup to silence us all. (7)

*

When I heard about the debate around the Bundestag motion, the most nauseating was the Israel lobbyist and philo-Semite CSU politician Dobrindt. He mixed up German leading culture and patriotism connecting it with this motion.

*

So in the next future this German patriotic leading culture will cause a tsunami of anti-democratic measures. And the starting point is the refusal of public rooms for events daring to criticise the racist Jewish occupation policy or to support the BDS movement. This application also clearly opposes to EU law. In the end, this motion, supported by all parties, is a gift to the right-wing party AfD. And exactly the parties CDU/CSU promoted the proposal supported by the Central Council of Jews to implement deportations of Muslim refugees who oppose to the rules of the Israel lobby. In 2011, I already wrote: “We are all made anti-Semites.” And this thesis has been realised in the meantime, as who does not accept the (fictive!) existence right of the State of Israel or questions the Holocaust, can be deported from Germany.

*

And we can imagine the consequences of all this. If this motion swears to “democracy and constitutional state”, then this is an insult. Will BDS supporters and all Israel critics follow the Muslim refugees? Will we stand trial because this philo-Semite representative of the “leading culture” accuse us of mass instigation if we criticize the crimes against international law and human rights committed by the “Jewish State”? Or if we oppose to the concept of the “Jewish and democratic state” because democratic and Jewish exclude one another since an ethnic group and a religion are preferred. Is this the German reason of state of the leading culture? No, thanks. This is simply nauseating.

*

Will the future (big) coalition lead by the Christian-Zionist Merkel continue to silence on the crimes of the “Jewish State” and celebrate this year as “year of jubilation” for Israel? This is what I fear: they will “philosemitically” celebrate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Israel at the expense of the Palestinian people.

*

Nauseating application to cooperate with an occupation regime of the worst type

On the 31st of January, during the celebration of the Holocaust Memorial Day, we have to oppose to the application submitted to the Bundestag, as it supports apartheid, crimes against human rights, oppression of Palestinians and the continuation of the illegal occupation of Palestine. It is a nauseating application to support an occupation regime of the worst type. Not in our name! If we remain silent, we will be guilty again.

*

Resigning means lying! (Erich Mühsam) We will not resign!

Foot Notes:

1 https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/angestellte-der-jewish-claims-conference-veruntreuen-42-millionen-dollar—17-verdaechtige-angeklagt-betrug-mit-entschaedigung-fuer-nazi-opfer-15040916

2 http://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/2.220/holocaust-ueberlebende-in-israel-die-vernachlaessigten-opfer-1.637149

3 https://deutsch.rt.com/der-nahe-osten/63466-in-israel-hungern-holocaust-ueberlebende/

4 http://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/antisemitismus-zentralrat-der-juden-fordert-verbot-antisemitischer-demos-a-1182869.html

5 https://www.shz.de/regionales/schleswig-holstein/politik/antisemitismus-vorwuerfe-gegen-mitglied-der-jungen-union-sh-id18862426.html

6 https://uebermedien.de/23715/massenhafte-tod-den-juden-rufe-am-brandenburger-tor/–

7 https://www.bundestag.de/dokumente/textarchiv/2018/kw03-de-antisemitismus/537134

*

Originally posted AT