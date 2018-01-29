The following links were sent to me from Australia. They are all important and will give you an idea how YOU can help the children of Gaza during these most difficult days for them. Please take the time and click on every link posted below.
The following note was sent along with the links by a dear friend and Brother, Ayman Qwaider, from Gaza now living in Perth, Australia:
Now the links dealing with the activities ……
https://www.facebook.com/GazaChildrenCinema/
*
https://www.gofundme.com/gaza-childrens-cinema-2v7zz5dg
*
http://www.fopwa.org/2016/11/gaza-childrens-cinema-infofood-stall-perth-wa/
The following are links to articles dealing with the situation ….
They are both MUST READS
https://grokonline.com.au/2017/10/28/escaping-war-and-weaving-magic-the-gaza-childrens-cinema/
*
