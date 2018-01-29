The following links were sent to me from Australia. They are all important and will give you an idea how YOU can help the children of Gaza during these most difficult days for them. Please take the time and click on every link posted below.

The following note was sent along with the links by a dear friend and Brother, Ayman Qwaider, from Gaza now living in Perth, Australia:

I am writing to share one of my passionate community education projects called Gaza Children Cinema which I founded in Gaza back in 2013. I often say that only hope left in Gaza is the young generation which we need to invest in to build up a better future for Gaza and for the region. The overall situation in Gaza is devastating which has demoralised me personally a lot. However, I often get energized when watching those kids in Gaza still smiling despite the harsh realities.

Now the links dealing with the activities ……

https://www.facebook.com/GazaChildrenCinema/

https://www.gofundme.com/gaza-childrens-cinema-2v7zz5dg

http://www.fopwa.org/2016/11/gaza-childrens-cinema-infofood-stall-perth-wa/

The following are links to articles dealing with the situation ….

They are both MUST READS

https://grokonline.com.au/2017/10/28/escaping-war-and-weaving-magic-the-gaza-childrens-cinema/

Cinema salvation