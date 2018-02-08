WHEN ‘THIS’ DOESN’T JUSTIFY ‘THAT’

Whenever Israel is criticized for it manifestly criminal repression of Palestinians, Israeli officials and Zionists apologists cite Arab regimes’ repression of their own peoples as a convenient “red herring” or defensive reflex to divert attention away from Israel’s crimes against humanity, especially in the Gaza Strip.

*

Assad’s Nazism against his people doesn’t justify Israel’s low-combustion holocaust against the Palestinians

By Khalid Amayreh

*

Whenever Israel is criticized for it manifestly criminal repression of Palestinians, Israeli officials and Zionists apologists cite Arab regimes’ repression of their own peoples as a convenient “red herring” or defensive reflex to divert attention away from Israel’s crimes against humanity, especially in the Gaza Strip.

They argue that Israeli repression of Palestinians, however, brutal and criminal, , can not be compared to the level of genocidal crimes perpetrated by some neighboring Arab regimes against their own masses as in Syria.

They correctly argue that the Tyrant of Damascus Bashar Assad, , in tacit or explicit coordination with Russia and Iran, has murdered hundreds of thousands of his own people and forced more than 15 million Syrians to leave their homes. More to the point, they add, the brutal dictator, reduced the bulk of Syrian towns and villages into rubble thanks to his and Russia’s sustained and unmitigated campaign of aerial bombing and artillery bombardment.

Well, I have no doubt whatsoever that Assad and cohorts are evil criminal thugs who belong to the same category of evil creatures that Hitler, Eichmann, Stalin, and Pol Pot, etc. belonged to.

No doubt about that. But this is not the issue I am discussion here.

The point I am raising in this article is that the greater Nazism carried out by the likes of Hitler, Eichmann, Stalin, Pol Pot, and Assad should in no way justifies the lesser Nazism committed by Israel and her allies.

True Israel didn’t use deadly chemical agents against the Palestinians as Assad did against his own people in Khan Shichon and elsewhere. But Israel did use White Phosphorus and one-ton bombs to destroy and flatten multi-story buildings packed with innocent civilians including children in Gaza.

Besides, we all know that Israel had asked the Obama administration on several occasions to make sure that the Assad regime remain intact since its collapse or disappearance wouldn’t be in Israel’s interests.

Moreover, it is very important to keep in mind that Israel’s hair-raising crimes against the Palestinians, gleefully cheered by Christo Nazis such as Mike Pence and odious neo-cons like Nikki Haley, are mere side effects of the over all slow-motion, low-combustion holocaust the Zionist movement has been waging against the Palestinians since a hundred years.

In the final analysis, Israel arrogated the Palestinian people’s ancestral homeland, massacred untold numbers of them, destroyed their homes, demolished their villages and hamlets and then dispersed them to the four winds on the ground that some Jews lived in Palestine some 4000 years ago.

Well who amongst you would give up his or her home if someone came up from nowhere, demanding you leave your home for him because some of his ancestors allegedly lived at the location 4 or 5 thousand years ago?

I’ve decided to pose this question because in a certain sense it summarizes and epitomizes the entire Palestinian plight.

Finally, the Jews claim to follow the Torah which taught humanity the Ten Commandments including “thou shall not kill,” thou shall not oppress” and thou shall not steal.