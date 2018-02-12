IN TOONS ~~ DANCING TO THE DRUMS OF WAR

In a rare public expression of support for Israel by a radical Islamist figure in Syria, a former leader in al-Qaeda’s Syrian militia on Saturday welcomed Israeli airstrikes against Syrian and Iranian targets in the country after an Iranian drone infiltrated Israeli airspace, and called on the Jewish state to quickly “uproot” Iran from its northern neighbor.

Images by Carlos Latuff

In a Middle East plenty of collaborators, is refreshing to see an Arab country repealing an Israeli aggression, something I haven’t seen since Israel-Hezbollah War in 2006.

Waiting for some statement from Netanyahu and his far-right zealots about the Israel F-16 jet shot down in Syria airspace. What’s next? More airstrikes against “Iran targets”? Boots on the ground?