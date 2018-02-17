SARAH SILVERMAN LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO FREE AHED TAMIMI

Silverman promoted an email campaign launched by Amnesty International which called on supporters to write to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and protest Tamimi’s detention. “There is nothing Ahed Tamimi has done that can justify the continuing detention of a 17-year-old child,” Amnesty wrote in its appeal.

Sarah Silverman Calls On Jews To Stand Up For Palestinian Ahed Tamimi

 By Nathan Guttman

The arrest of Ahed Tamimi, a 17-years old Palestinian girl arrested after being filmed slapping an Israeli soldier near her West Bank home, has evolved into an international debate, pitting human rights groups against the government in Jerusalem and pro-Israel groups.

Now, comedian Sarah Silverman is weighing in on Tamimi’s side and urging fellow Jews to do the same, even if it means parting with the Israeli government. “Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” Silverman tweeted Thursday.

