EXPOSING THE MYTH OF THE THREAT TO ‘THE JEWISH STATE’

A drone flew, a David star bomber fell from the sky, and it was a hell which could destroy us all. Was there such a concern when the “David Star Drones” circled all day over sovereign states like the Lebanon or terrorized people in the concentration camp in Gaza?

The myth of the threat to the “Jewish State” is based on lies!

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English translation by Milena Rampoldi

Not at all! Finally, the “Jewish Drones” and bombers are just there to preserve peace. Now the Assad troops have taken their liberty to start a reconnaissance drone from Palmyra which “dared” to cross the “sovereign territory” of King Bibi. Immediately the Israeli regime suspects the Iranian terror behind this drone. Then a David star jet was shot down during a “peaceful mission” and flew from the sky on the illegally occupied territory of the Syrian Golan.

While the German media outbid each other in their understanding for the small, threatened Israel, since a long time David star bombers of the “Jewish Defense Army” have been flying over other sovereign countries. The occupier state Israel has attacked other sovereign states for hundreds of times – unpunished. So, this state without constitution and without defined borders and always focusing on aggressions and raids, is unilaterally supported by the Western “alliance of values”.

Again, the executive federal government and the Federal Foreign Office (does Gabriel want to flatter?) which does not need further concerns unilaterally interfere and criticize the alleged Iranian “aggressive” attitude, while the Netanyahu occupier regime has the right for “self-defense”. (1)

This raises the question why this government quickly authorized the supply of three U-boats in the next ten years – independently from the corruption allegations against Netanyahu. (2) For the most part, this supply is financed by taxpayers’ money amounting to 540 million of Euros according to a good old government tradition.

The Jewish State terror regime wants to do away with Iran

Since years, the Jewish state terror regime of Netanyahu has been pursuing the aim to do away with Iran. Not Iran is the foreign body in the region, but the “Jewish State” which since its foundation in 1948 has not been determined in living in peace with its neighbors. This completely corresponded to Herzl’s conception of the Jewish State as “land without people for a people without land” to be colonized. This is the reason why Israel does all in its power to be recognized as “Jewish State” and to transform the religion of Judaism into an “nonexistent Jewish people”. And this kills two birds with one stone: Palestine will be judaized and all criticism will be stigmatized as hatred against Jews and silenced. And I like repeating myself by saying: There is nothing Zionists fear more than the truth, but the truth cannot be eternally suppressed.

What prompted the “Jewish State” to seek confrontation? Finally, the Jewish State saw the chance to infiltrate the weak Syria so that nobody can ask for the restitution of the illegally occupied Syrian regions.

The governments in the “Jewish State” has always masterfully understood to maintain the myth of the eternal threat to the “Jewish State”. Finally, only threat and enemy images weld this belligerent society together. Netanyahu intensified this mentality. Let us never forget his legendary UNO shows in which he could diffuse his primitive bomb drawing and lies unpunished. Since the beginning, Iran was the main target and enemy image number 1.

1967 – The second birth of Israel

Let us think back to the so-called Six Days War, when the myth of the threat was theatrically and glamorously represented and Israeli generals formally prayed that Egypt may attack Syria. In his book entitled “1967: Israel, the War, and the Year that Transformed the Middle East” the historian Tom Segev vividly illustrated that the “Jewish defense army” tried to escalate the latent conflict with Syria. However, we owe a lot to the Israeli historian Ilan Pappe who documented the atrocities of the Nakba and the Six Days War of 1967 in his standard work “The ethnic cleansing of Palestine”. (3)

As during the Nakba in 1948 Jewish Defense Soldiers committed mass atrocities like executions of war prisoners and massacres of innocent civilians. All this has to be kept under lock not to destroy the myth of the “most moral” army in the world. 2015 the Israeli documentary film producer Mor Loushi filmed the book “The Seventh Day” by Amos Oz and Abraham Shapira, in which tape recordings of IDF soldiers precisely illustrated what really happened. However, the Israeli censorship authority permitted the publication of only 70% of the material, to avoid its disclosure to the public. This censorship is repeated today with the Israeli organization “Breaking the Silence”. (4)(5)

Again and again, on the “Nakba Memorial Day” Palestinians in the occupied territories commemorate this defeat causing the definitive illegal occupation of increasing parts of Palestine. (6)(7)

How we are sold the necessity of offensive wars

However, this should make us wide awake and remember how we are always “sold” the necessity of offensive wars by the US government and the Zionist regimes. And let us remember the memorable appearance of the former US secretary of state Collin Powell before the UN Security Council fifteen years ago in February 2003. This speech in which he accused Iraq of the possession of mass destruction weapons, had wide ranging consequences. It caused the offensive war against Iraq which was completely contrary to international law. After Powell excused himself for the lies he had diffused with his speech he has been ashamed of up to now. However, this will not bring back to live hundred thousands of victims. (8)

Iran has never been a threat to the “Jewish state” or to the world, as Netanyahu and his US friend Trump want us to believe. Iran has never waged an offensive war! The threat clearly comes from the USA and the “Jewish State” which tries with might and main to maintain and extend its claim to hegemony over the whole region, if needed even with nuclear weapons. Finally, the “Jewish State” is a nuclear power like its friend, the USA. And this is not the case for Iran. Remember: The “Jewish State” is allowed to do what other states are not allowed to. After the Holocaust, almost all is possible! Without hesitation, the “Jewish State” and its foreign representatives and supporters are allowed to do whatever they want. And we experience every day where this leads to. However, this must not be hidden.

Oppose to the propaganda

When hundreds of bomb attacks and drone flights of the “Jewish Defense Army” are represented as “self-defense” and the Jewish State cannot be called what it is, the aggressor, then we have to oppose to this propaganda. When politicians of all parties agree with these lies, then there is something wrong with Germany. Not for nothing the new admirers of the “Jewish State” in the USA and in Europe and Germany are the White National Rights, as Harry Blain exposes in a remarkable article: (9)

I think that the comparisons (this does not mean “equalization”!) between the National-socialist crimes and the crimes of the “Jewish State” are legitimate and historically justified. We have to stop the “Jewish State” and its manipulation and instrumentalization of the Nazi Jew-murdering. The “Jewish State” uses the Holocaust as carte blanche and as “license to kill” and as legitimization of all its crimes against international law and against humanity.

The truth is our power! And opposing to this Apartheid occupier regime is top priority! The illegally occupied Palestine and the humiliated Palestinian people need our support. It is our duty as Germans!

Do not tolerate abuses of international law and human rights as self-defense

Provocations, abuses of international law and human rights must not be tolerated as self-defense, because an alleged threat to a nuclear state armed to the teeth is a myth based on lies!

Foot Notes:

1 http://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/bundesregierung-kritisiert-irans-aggressive-haltung-15444862.html

2 https://www.mdr.de/nachrichten/politik/inland/hmp-uboote-deutschland-israel100.html

3 https://www.amazon.de/ethnische-S%C3%A4uberung-Pal%C3%A4stinas-Ilan-Pappe/dp/3942989867/ref=dp_ob_title_bk#reader_B012U7H846

4 https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/20/movies/review-in-censored-voices-soldiers-reflect-on-the-six-day-war.html

5 http://www.faz.net/aktuell/feuilleton/sechstagekrieg-mor-loushys-dokumentarfilm-censored-voices-14351108.html

6 http://linkswende.org/sechstagekrieg-1967-der-mythos-von-der-permanenten-bedrohung-israels/

7 http:/ http://www.taz.de/!5119252/

8 http://www.deutschlandfunkkultur.de/auf-luegen-gebaut.932.de.html?dram:article_id=236068

9 https://www.juancole.com/2018/02/israels-admirers-nationalist.html

Originally posted AT