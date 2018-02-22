GUNS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM IN ISRAEL
February 22, 2018 at 09:21 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Illegal Settlements, Israel, Occupation)
Armed illegal settlers are the problem
*
Taught to kill and hate at an early age
Israel’s newest tourist attraction
Visitors can sign up for a variety of courses, including a two-hour “Shooting Adventure” where they learn to fire assault rifles and sniper rifles .
Teaching to kill has become a profitable business in Israel
*
Those who dare resist are deemed the criminals ….
Ahed Tamimi whose only crime is standing up to an illegal Israeli occupation of her land. Her only weapons her mouth and her hands.
The real criminals have been getting away with murder for over 2000 years
kathleen bridel said,
February 22, 2018 at 14:29
Evidently Jerry Seinfeld and family did the shooting adventure He seems to have received no criticism Kathleen Bridel
NobodysaysBOO said,
February 22, 2018 at 18:30
and this:Rabbi Avraham Friedman, of Chabad of Coral Springs
was ” ASSOCIATED with 9 of the 17 DEAD???????
euhuguenin said,
February 22, 2018 at 18:39
IDF Chief Says Israel Is Becoming Like Nazi Germany, Refuses to Back Down
The outgoing IDF chief has doubled down on his highly controversial comments he made comparing modern-day Israel with that of 1930’s Nazi Germany. http://www.globalresearch.ca/idf-chief-says-israel-is-becoming-like-nazi-germany-refuses-to-back-down/5600782