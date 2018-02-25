BIBI’S ‘WAR CONFERENCE’ IN MUNICH

The “War Conference” in Munich was disguised as Security Conference, since everybody wants security and so the term sounds well. And the date was chosen so well on the memorable 18 February.

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski,English translation by Milena Rampoldi

All the inflammatory speeches recalled me the 18 February 1943, when the Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, seventy-five years ago, held his (in)famous speech in the Sports Palace in Berlin, by barking at his public: “Do you want the all-out war?”

With this particular déjà-vu, this 18 February the “safety-conscious transatlantic representatives” (and we from home in front of the TV screens) had the chance to see the speech held by the Prime Minister of the “Jewish State” in the great hall of the Bayrische Hof in Munich. With his open war threat and rabble-rousing against Iran, Netanyahu formally challenged this comparison. I just missed the barked sentence, however, the public was silent and listened to his speech without resistance, thinking that he talked about security.

The “elected” really compared the nuclear deal with Iran with the Munich Agreement of 80 years ago by warning against an “appeasement with the Iranian leaders”, since the concessions at that time had reinforced Hitler. At that time, well-intentioned and naive people had acted with “good intentions” and now they are committing the same mistake with Iran.

Israel: a war-focussed nation from head to toe

Even more perfidious was Netanyahu’s more than misleading comparison with the Nazi “master race” and Iran propagating the so-called “master religion”.

The “elected” of the elected religion wants to warn about the alleged international rule of Islam. From the associations of the Propaganda Minister Goebbels to the Hasbara of Prime Minister Netanyahu, from “the Jews are our misfortune” to the “uncontrollable, dangerous international Islam” it is just a small step into the same direction: the marginalisation of a religion and the clash of civilizations. Netanyahu’s slogan of the “small Israel, surrounded by enemies, threating its existence” and his whole politics are a blatant lie. And this blatant lie was reflected by his public, raptly listening to him. For sure, Israel is not threatened as it is a nuclear power armed to the teeth and a war-focussed nation, from head to toe.

The “warm-hearted” and devote welcoming of the leader of a nation of occupiers made me speechless. Neither the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, nor the continuous land-grabbing by illegal settlements were part of the subjects touched by this “Security Conference”. Israel openly despises the safety of the Palestinian population. In addition, Israel treats African refugees as “infiltrators” and ignores and denigrates them.

Netanyahu formally flourished during his ridiculous speech, in which as usual he only diffused a pack of lies. The whole speech was also staged in a ridiculous way. In Netanyahu’s hands the alleged piece of a shot Iranian drone to prove the allegedly dangerous military aggression by Iran, Israel will not accept. And during his unforgotten speech held in 2012, at the General Council of the UN, he had lifted a cardboard with the picture of a nuclear bomb it. Everybody is as ridiculous as he/she is able to be. However, at the “Security Conference”, Netanyahu found a devote public.

Primitive Propaganda

It was scandalous how Netanyahu called the Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif an eloquent liar, while the latter said exactly the truth (!). What a primitive propaganda Sara Netanyahu, sitting next to the German “War Minster” von der Leyen (perhaps she will be the future NATO commander-in-chief), applauded.

In contrast to Israel with his aggression wars and murders, Iran has neither attacked other countries nor violated their air sovereignty as Israel does every day in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

Of course, Netanyahu did not spend a word about his recent military support of Syrian activists and rebels. In the past, all these groups were controlled by the CIA-led centre of Military Operations Command in Amman. Up to January, the centre paid wages to ten-thousands of these fighters of the “South front of the Free Syrian Army” and supplied them with material and munitions. Again and again, Israel large-heartedly showed propaganda images of Syrian fighters in Israeli hospitals, how they are healed to go on fighting, while in the concentration camp in Gaza any support is denied although the health system is almost breaking down. On this front, no sign of compassion by the Netanyahu regime.

Netanyahu states impertinently that Israel is not involved into the Syrian Civil War. However, the “Jewish Defence Army” flew more than 100 missions, not to mention drone flights. If every government leader or victim had brought a “David Star drone component”, the hall would have to be closed because of overcrowding.

The couple Bibi and Sara Netanyahu had formally fled to a trip abroad because at home the situation was threatening since – finally – Israeli police have recommended to bring a charge against Bibi in two corruption cases whose accusations partially concern his wife Sara. They took themselves a four days’ time, including the gala dinner on Saturday evening in the Bavarian Residence. Here Netanyahu celebrated himself and praised the “impressive frame for an impressive friendship”. In this context the host of the evening, Deputy Prime Minister Ilse Aigner assured Netanyahu that the people in Bavaria and Germany are on his side and on the side of Israel. I think Miss Aigner is totally wrong. Perhaps German politicians support this occupiers’ state violating international law, but most of the German citizens do not! Netanyahu is happy to get support from German groups to make deals in the field of security technology to oppose to cyber wars and nuclear threats. The CEO of Siemens, Joe Kaeser, who had just talked to Trump, also came to the table of honour. God knows what he promised to Netanyahu. That evening military power, politics and industry were united and praised “their” common “values of the Western world”.

A “clean” couple, Bibi and Sara, found their stage they cannot find at home here in Munich. In the meantime, on Sunday in Israel other close confidents were arrested in the corruption affair. Of course, these arrests lost their attention in the media because of the “drone show” in Munich.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif showed a very diplomatic and objective reaction, who did not allow himself to be shown and then called the show a theatrical circus which does not deserve any answer.

Netanyahu approached his top when he threatened to attack not only the “deputy” of Iran, the Hezbollah, but also the regime itself, if Iran decides to maintain its military presence in Syria. Netanyahu threatened to preventively attack Iran if this was necessary to protect Israeli security. This is the favoured lie in today’s politics, invented by the “Jewish State”. It says that all aggressions and wars are always justifiable as “self-defence”.

We should ask ourselves: What would happen if the Netanyahu regime really attacked Iran? Would German soldiers be sent to the front because of the German reason of state includes the “security of the Jewish State”? In this case, we will have to ask our soldiers to refuse to serve in this illegal intervention!

Of course, Netanyahu did not forget to mention the “massacre of Munich”, committed by eight members of the resistance organisation “Black September” killing 11 Israelis during the Olympic Games in 1972. Five perpetuators and a German police man died. According to the motto “the revenge is ours”, only three days after the attack, “David Star fighter bombers” attacked Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and Syria. Two-hundred innocent people died. From an Israeli perspective, they were all terrorists. But in reality they were Palestinians who had found refuge in miserable refugee camps in Lebanon and Syria after the nakba, the catastrophe, after the foundation of the “Jewish State”. Shortly after, the Israeli vengeance regime sent 13.150 “Jewish defence soldiers” with David Star tanks and fighter jets to Southern Lebanon where they killed 45 men and destroyed hundreds of houses. This was one of the bloodiest vengeance campaign among many others. And it last more than twenty years. At that time, the Prime Minister Golda Meir announced to the Knesset: “Wherever an attack is prepared, wherever anybody plans to kill Jews and Israelis – there we have to hit.” (For Meir, the “Palestinians” did not exist, and because they were not there, we came, kicked them out, and took their land). During this unprecedented Mossad revenge campaign which had almost no consequences, many innocent people died. After a “murder by mistake” committed in Norway in 1973, Israel also refused to accept responsibility even if after that murder of an innocent five Mossad agents were condemned to several years’ imprisonment and the Mossad was discovered because of its cruel mercilessness. Six years later, the Mossad then found the researched person in Lebanon. And again, twelve innocent passers-by, including a German nun, died. These murders remained unpunished because the German government did not want to touch its friend, the Jewish regime. And this remains true today: a “Jewish people” which does not exist, tries to take all from a Palestinian people which exists. And this Jewish people is supported by the so-called Western “alliance of values”!

The “Jewish State” is not endangered, it is the danger!

At the Security Conference in Munich, Netanyahu got the chance to diffuse his propaganda and hatred and was even applauded. This speech is one of a long series of precedent speeches, all published in its book of 1993 entitled “A Durable Peace. Israel and its Place among the Nations”, the basis of his world view. What he wrote for his first election campaign, is used up to now to explain all. Who knows his book, understand what moves this man: hatred and megalomania. And Islam hatred, Palestinians hatred and the final solution of the Judaization, to be pursued by all means. His next book published in 1996 and entitled “Fighting terrorism” is a perfect fit for his “terrorist” world view which wants to struggle against “Palestinian Muslim terrorism” by using the means of the “Jewish” and now “Jewish-Christian” terrorism.

Finally, Netanyahu showed a card with the red Sunni and the black Shiite terrorism on it. What was missing, was the blue colour indicating Jewish terrorism. He warned against hundred-thousands of Assad fighters and praised his new alliance with his Arab “friends” Egypt and Saudi Arabia. With them he wants to avoid the expansion of Iran from the Caspian through the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and the Sinai. During the conference in Munich, it was not mentioned that Netanyahu in a meeting with Guterres in Munich had assured that the occupied Golan Heights will remain part of Israel FOR EVER.

After this War Conference in Munich I am asking myself: Why did an “elite” applauded this occupiers’ king and warmonger? Why did the conference host Wolfgang Ischinger devotedly sit next to Netanyahu – contrary to ALL other orators – by accepting only three preconceived questions he read without indicating the addressees? These questions were so superficial, like the one saying “Do you still believe in a two-state solution”?, although everybody knows that Netanyahu has always refused exactly this kind of “solution”! The most important question about the occupation and settlements was the eternal taboo subject! And Bibi had the chance to fluff up his feathers and to lie in front of the cameras, by saying that he was still waiting for Trump’s announced peace plan. However, there were the Palestinians and their frustrating reactions. Always the same words. And this is exactly the same method he uses at home to influence the press freedom in the “Jewish State” in his favour. Again, we were witnesses of a journalistic cowardice which criminally neglected to ask Netanyahu the right questions. Always when it is about the “Jewish State”, the journalistic braveness is missing. Under normal conditions, the journalist union should protest immediately against this way of acting by opposing to the “clean” journalism of the conference. But what can we expect from “leading media” which just pursue the aim to make us stupid.

“Security Conference” – no contribution to peace and stability

These immense costs of this War Conference in Munich have no justification AT ALL and do not contribute to peace and stability. It is the opposite: the NATO attacks fuel war anxiety and a new edition of the Cold War. As desired by the USA and its first ally Israel, the first-class war criminals, their dubious billion deal cooperation should become more and more intensive, because they need wars to stabilise their “cohesion” and their weapon industry.

1) https://deutsch.rt.com/international/65188-milliardendeal-nato-und-israel-wollen-enger-kooperieren/

However, in reality, the whole thing is about strategies related to the exploitation of resources and the struggle for raw materials like it is the case today in the struggle for the giant gas resources in the Mediterranean Sea.

As citizens we can only react by screaming loudly that we do not want warmongers as politicians, and that we do not want a war against Islam and Russia. We want peace, and we do not want walls and occupation, oppression and violation of human rights! Wars and conflicts make refugees, and we experience how sad this can be.

The date of the 18 February admonishes us and reminds us: “We do not want an all-out war!”

Originally published AT